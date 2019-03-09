Sports

Kucherov powers Lightning past Red Wings 3-2

By ERIK ERLENDSSON Associated Press

March 09, 2019 07:02 PM

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken AP Photo
TAMPA, Fla.

Nikita Kucherov scored twice while breaking Tampa Bay's single-season record for points, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Ryan McDonagh also scored for NHL-leading Tampa Bay, which has won 14 consecutive regular-season games against Detroit. Louis Domingue stopped 22 shots.

Thomas Vanek and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which fell to 1-6-3 in the past 10 games. Jonathan Bernier finished with 30 saves.

  Comments  