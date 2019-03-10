Time has come for Vettel to deliver F1 success for Ferrari

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, March 1, 2019, Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain. Previewing the upcoming 2019 season, after two seasons cracking under pressure, this may be Sebastian Vettel’s last chance to show he can deliver a long-awaited Formula One title for Ferrari. Joan Monfort, FILE AP Photo