Huskers RB Washington surrenders to California authorities

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs during the second half of an NCAA college football gam against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. Washington is in line to be the Cornhuskers’ starting running back in the fall. A California judge signed an arrest warrant for Washington three weeks ago on charges related to his possession and distribution of a video of his former girlfriend being sexually assaulted by two other people in 2016. Jim Young, File AP Photo