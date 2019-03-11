Sports

Nike reveals 2019 World Cup Kits for US women’s soccer, other sponsored teams

By Andrew Hammond

March 11, 2019 11:12 AM

The United States soccer team captain Carla Overbeck, center, the U.S. team and FIFA President Sepp Blatter, left of Overbeck, celebrate with the trophy after defeating China in a 5-4 overtime penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, July 10, 1999. The U.S. beat China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
The 2019 Women’s World Cup is just a few months away and Monday morning Nike unveiled the kits that 14 of the 24 countries will be wearing.

The United States women’t team is one of those squads. Their white jersey is designated as the home jersey and will harken back to the iconic 1999 US Women’s National Team that won the World Cup on home soil in dramatic fashion.

In February, Nike put out a video revealing the team’s kits that will be worn when the competition begins June 7-July 7 in France.

One of the special touches on the kits are the fact that all 50 states are represented on the uniform, as well as three stars down the side of the shorts that represent the three World Cups USWNT has won.

Here are some of the other countries that will be in Nike gear once the world cup begins.

