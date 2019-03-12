Looks like there won’t be a reunion afterall. Mariners release former first-round pick Dustin Ackley

On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners released Dustin Ackley and announced additional roster moves.
Ackley was drafted by the Mariners No. 2 overall in the 2009 MLB draft and played in Seattle until he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2015. He returned to the Mariners in January after signing as a free agent.
He had not played in the majors since 2016. Ackley is a career .241 hitter in the majors.
Along with the release of Ackely, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto announced that Orlando Calixte, Tim Lopes and Tito Polo have been re-assigned to minor league camp.
