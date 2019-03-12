Mariners and White Sox get rained out on Tuesday. That didn’t stop Dee Gordon’s party

The Mariners and White Sox had their spring training game rained out Tuesday in Arizona but that didn’t stop second baseman Dee Gordon, armed with cowboy boots and a song in his heart, from stealing the show.
The following videos, posted from the Marco Gonzales Instagram feed show Gordon getting his Texas Two-Step on while wearing some cowboy boots and the jersey of Hunter Strickland.
But wait, there’s more.
Please tell me that Dee Gordon will now go by #SouthernThunder when Major League Baseball has nicknames on the jerseys for MLB’s Player’s Weekend. You can’t tell me that wouldn’t sell like hot cakes.
