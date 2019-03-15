Harper hit on foot by pitch; Severino out until May

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rolls on the dirt holding his leg after getting hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Harper sustained a bruised right foot Friday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn't overly worries about the injury. Initial X-rays were negative, the team said, but Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Yong Kim