Buffalo faces Carolina on 6-game losing streak

Buffalo Sabres (30-31-9, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo is looking to stop its six-game losing streak with a win over Carolina.
The Hurricanes are 20-17-4 in conference games. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.8 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.
The Sabres are 11-19-5 on the road. Buffalo has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 18.4 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 7, Carolina won 6-5. Teuvo Teravainen recorded a team-high 3 points for the Hurricanes in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Pesce leads the Hurricanes with a plus-29 in 61 games played this season. Sebastian Aho has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
Hurricanes Injuries: Calvin de Haan: out indefinitely (upper body).
Sabres Injuries: Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper body), Jake McCabe: out (upper body).
