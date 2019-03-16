After losing to Oregon, can Arizona State join the Huskies in the NCAA Tournament?

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins has often defended the Pac-12, especially down the stretch of the regular season when the strength — or lack thereof — of the conference called the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament fate into question.
UW doesn’t have to worry about that now.
But Arizona State does.
After the Sun Devils fell to Oregon in overtime in the second semifinal on Friday night, head coach Bobby Hurley was asked about his team’s tournament status. Not making the Pac-12 championship game, he said, shouldn’t matter.
He pointed to what Hopkins also addressed in his defense of Arizona State’s resume: The non-conference season. The Sun Devils earned wins over Kansas and Xavier during that time. As a whole, they are 3-3 against Quadrant 1 teams, 8-3 against Quadrant 2 and 5-2 and Quadrant 3.
The issues come in Quadrant 4: Arizona State is 6-2 with bad losses at home to Princeton and Washington State.
“Non-conference wins are important,” Hurley said. “We put ourselves, we stuck our neck out and put it on the line to play Kansas and Mississippi State and Utah State teams that are having very successful seasons. And then we went on in our league and won 12 games in a a power conference and finished second.
“So when you put that whole package together, when the committee looks at our season, our entire season, I think we’ll be rewarded for being great in the non-conference, beating the No. 1 team in the country at one point during the season, and then heaving a very strong effort in the league. And then to lose in overtime like this and really playing at a high level, I think that shows we’re playing very well at the right time of the year.”
If Hurley’s case for Arizona State sounds familiar, it’s because it echoed Hopkins words about UW before the Huskies left for the conference tournament. Even after the regular-season ending loss to Oregon, Hopkins said his team already did enough to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.
“Listen, we control the controllables,” Hopkins said last week. ”We put together a great non-conference schedule, did some stuff that a lot of people didn’t do. We didn’t hide. We didn’t run. We went into our league and did what we’re supposed to do.”
Both Hopkins and Hurley stressed the importance of a tough non-conference schedule to their team’s resume. With games against Gonzaga, Virginia Tech and Auburn, UW’s ranked No. 15 in the country. But the Huskies’ didn’t get any of those victories.
“We decided as a staff that we were going to challenge ourselves,” Hopkins said. “We’ll play any place, any time, anywhere. That was our philosophy and our mentality. We wish we would’ve won a game or two more, but we didn’t. But we challenged ourselves. I think it really helped us moving into league play.”
Navigating the Pac-12 was difficult for both UW and Arizona State. For most of the season, earning a quality win meant beating each other. But there more than a few chances to mar a resume with a bad loss.
The Huskies have the highest NET ranking in the conference at No. 40. With its late-season run, Oregon is now second at No. 56. Arizona State is No. 63 and Colorado is No. 67. No other Pac-12 team is ranked in the top 75.
Both UW and Arizona State have losses to the conference’s bottom two teams. Washington State is ranked 206. At No. 230, Cal is one of the lowest ranked major-conference teams. It also beat the Huskies.
So will the Pac-12, a conference whose RPI falls behind the Big East and the American Athletic, get Arizona State in the field on Sunday? Right now, experts believe that it will.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Sun Devils slated as a No. 10 seed, while CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has the Sun Devils as a No. 11 seed playing the First Four.
“We got to do better in the non-conference,” Hopkins said. “Bottom line. That’s what they judge you on. They don’t judge you on teams getting better and that’s where I think they need to start looking at it. There’s a lot of teams that do what? Get better. It’s seems like there’s so much weight put into the non-conference.
“I’m proud to be part of this conference. I’m going to fight for this conference tooth and nail. At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out and you’ve got to win.”
