Oregon’s defense stifles Huskies, UW falls 68-48 in Pac-12 tournament championship

After Washington’s victory over Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals, the Huskies talked about the satisfaction of frustrating teams with their defense.
In their 68-48 loss to Oregon in the championship game on Saturday night, UW was on the other side of the equation.
It was the Huskies, not their opponent, who looked baffled offensively. Much like in their loss to the Ducks on senior night a week ago, UW just couldn’t figure out how to attack Oregon’s defense.
The Huskies’ outside shots wouldn’t fall. Their layups rimmed out. Kenny Wooten had four blocks. UW couldn’t even get to the foul line. It didn’t shoot a free throw until Jaylen Nowell went 2-for-2 with 7:32 left in the game. The Huskies finished 7-of-8 from the foul line. Oregon went 20-of-22.
With 18:25 left in the game, Matisse Thybulle came up with a steal and scored on a breakaway dunk. It was his 322nd steal, which made him the all-time leader in conference history. It was also the last time UW would score for 7 minutes and 57 seconds.
By the time Dickerson made a layup with 10:25 remaining, Oregon had built a 44-30 lead. The Huskies never got back in the game after that.
The Ducks went into halftime with a slim 28-26 advantage, but they started the second half with a 14-2 run. Oregon held UW to 23 percent shooting after the break, including 3-of-12 percent from the 3-point line.
The Huskies scored just 22 points on six field goals in the second half. They finished with their second-lowest point total of the season. Oregon held UW to a season-low 47 points in their last meeting.
UW will now have to wait until Sunday to find out if it makes the NCAA Tournament field. Experts considered the Huskies in the field before Saturday’s loss.
