Tottenham to open new stadium with EPL game v Crystal Palace

The Associated Press

March 17, 2019 10:17 AM

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left, and Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday March 9, 2019.
LONDON

Tottenham says the first game in its new stadium will be against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on April 3.

The opening of the 60,000-seat arena, built on the site of its White Hart Lane ground, has been repeatedly put back because of construction and safety delays.

The week after the Palace game, Tottenham will play Manchester City at its new home in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

