Has free agency changed what the Seahawks will do in 2019 NFL draft? Here are what mock drafts say

The impact of NFL free agency has trickled down to the mock drafts. While the 2019 NFL Draft isn’t for another month some teams have filled positions that are no longer needs that will be addressed in the draft..
So what does that mean for the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 21st pick? If you’re thinking the Seahawks will focus on defense, the experts agree.
Mocking the Draft (SB Nation): Jerry Tillery (DL, Notre Dame)
Seattle was rather quiet in free agency so the drafting of Notre Dame’s Jerry Tillery is still in line with what the Seahawks were going to do anyway. Adding to the defensive line makes sense here just in terms of depth and talent.
USA Today DraftWire: Nasir Adderley (S, Deleware) *via trade
Earl Thomas is officially gone so the search is underway to fill that void at safety. The Seahawks trade back with New England and pick up Adderley with the final pick of the night.
CBS Sports: Christian Wilkins (DL, Clemson)
The Seahawks lack depth at defensive end so this pick of Wilkins is a great pick in terms of value and adding more bulk to the line. Here are some highlights from his stellar and decorated career at Clemson:
NFL.com: Jeffery Simmons (DE, Mississippi State)
This could be a risky pick by Seattle. An ACL injury after not being invited to the 2019 NFL Combine and some previous off-field issues may give teams pause. Not for Seattle.
The Athletic: Clelin Ferrell (DE, Clemson)
Depth and talent on the defensive line? Seattle will take it.
Bleacher Report: Taylor Rapp (S, Washington)
Another safety but this projected pick keeps a local star close to home. Taylor Rapp has been in and around this spot even before the combine. Rapp’s solid combine performance (top time in 60-yard shuttle, second-best time in 20-yard shuttle) makes this a possibility.
Todd McShay (ESPN): Jeffery Simmons (DT, Mississippi State)
McShay says Simmons is among the best in this draft class, however, he does bring up the knee injury and some off-field issues from Simmons’ past. This could be a high risk, high reward pick for Seattle at 21.
