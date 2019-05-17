Three takeaways from the Mariners’ loss to the Twins

Pitcher Parco Gonzalez pitches in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Minnesota Twins in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, May 17, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seattle Mariners (22-25) dropped a 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Here are three takeaways from the loss.





1. TWINS JUMP ON GONZALES

Seattle Mariners ace Marco Gonzales, who has recorded losses in three of his past four starts, worked three quick innings Friday night before the Twins offense tagged him with five runs in the next two frames to build a comfortable 6-0 lead.





Gonzales (5-3, 3.65 ERA) pitched less than six innings for his second consecutive outing, completing five, and allowed six runs (season-high five earned) on eight hits, while striking out three and walking two.

He last won a game on April 25 against Texas. That win pushed his season record to a spotless 5-0 in seven starts. He’s 0-3 in the four starts he’s made since.

“We have a lot of baseball to play,” Gonzales said. “I’m not looking at April’s success versus May’s success, I’m looking at the next start and how I can get better at that one.”

He retired the first seven batters in order Friday before Minnesota took a 1-0 lead it never lost on an Ehire Adrianza solo shot in the third. Gonzales worked out of the inning, but allowed two more runs in the fourth, and three in the fifth before he was pulled.

“I think they strung a couple hits together, timely hits,” Gonzales said. “Other than that, some ground balls that found some holes. But, I felt like overall maybe them making some adjustments, being a little more aggressive early in the count and leaving some pitches up in the zone I think was a deadly combination there.”

2. ADAMS FANS FOUR

Right-hander Austin Adams, making his second appearance with the Mariners since his Monday call-up from Tacoma, worked two hitless innings in relief.

He struck out the side — Adrianza, Byron Buston and Jorge Polanco — in order in the sixth, and worked another 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, fanning C.J. Cron to end the frame. He threw 27 pitches.

“Austin Adams was outstanding,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Obviously he’s pretty new to the organization, new to us. He’s got a really good slider. Nice to see how he’s going about attacking.”





Adams said he has made some mechanical tweaks since arriving in Seattle, and early returns have been promising.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’ve been working really hard on a few mechanical adjustments, and just going out there and taking the opportunity at hand.”

This is the first time in Adams’ career he has struck out four batters in one outing. Across three innings in two appearances with Seattle this season, he has allowed one run (earned) on one hit with seven strikeouts and one walk.

3. ENCARNACION HITS MILESTONE

Mariners veteran Edwin Encarnacion hit a ground-rule double to right center in the first inning, becoming the third active MLB player and 74th player all-time to record 350 doubles and 350 homers in his career.

He joins Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols (645 doubles, 641 homers) and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera (562 doubles, 466 homers) among active players who have hit that mark.





“That says a lot,” Servais said. “I think what says a lot too is Edwin has had a few games where his timing has been off a little bit, and he’s out there early today at 2:30 (p.m.) taking extra swings, and it pays off right in the ballgame tonight. ... He’s a pro. I appreciate his efforts and how he goes about it. He’s still swinging the bat, too.”

Edwin Encarnacion also hit a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning that scored Dee Gordon for the Mariners’ only run of the game.