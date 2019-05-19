Foltynewicz expected to start for the Braves against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (27-21, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-21, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (6-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (6-3, 8.02 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The Braves are 14-11 in home games. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Brewers are 11-13 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 75 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the club with 18, averaging one every 8.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .566. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 18 home runs and has 40 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 11-for-44 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).