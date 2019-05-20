Astros open 4-game series at home against White Sox

Chicago White Sox (21-24, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (31-16, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Chicago are set to begin a four-game series.

The Astros are 16-4 in home games. Houston has hit 86 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. George Springer leads them with 17 homers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The White Sox are 10-11 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 5.13, Ivan Nova leads the staff with a mark of 7.42. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Springer leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is batting .313. Alex Bregman is 9-for-38 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and is batting .256. Yoan Moncada is 9-for-32 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 9-1, .293 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: day-to-day (lower back stiffness), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).