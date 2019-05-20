Mariners trade Anthony Swarzak to Atlanta Braves for pair of relievers=

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Biddle works against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Denver. The Braves won 7-1. AP

The Seattle Mariners continued to make bullpen moves Monday morning, trading right-hander Anthony Swarzak and cash considerations to Atlanta for two more relievers.

Seattle acquired left-hander Jesse Biddle and right-hander Arodys Vizcaino, who have both recently sustained injuries, in the exchange.

Biddle (0-1, 5.40 ERA) was designated for assignment by the Braves on May 15, a day after being activated from the 10-day injured list with a right thigh contusion. He allowed eight runs (four earned) in 11 1/3 innings across 14 appearances with Atlanta this season before his injury, while striking out 11 and walking nine.

The 27-year-old tossed nine scoreless outings before heading to the IL. He gave up three runs (all earned) on four hits while walking one in 1/3 inning in his one appearance with the Braves after returning from injury.

Biddle will report to the Mariners, and adds a second lefty to the bullpen, joining Roenis Elias. Mariners manager Scott Servais said last week the club isn’t necessarily looking to add extra left-handers, but needs pitchers who can, at times, exceed one inning in relief. Biddle pitched across two innings in his first two outings this season, and most recently on April 20.

“It’s just try to get the best pitchers up here,” Servais said. “The left-on-left thing, with how we’re built, that’s why we thought it really wasn’t a great fit for Zac Rosscup (who was DFA last week) here. We’re not looking to just jump a lefty in there. More valuable sometimes to get the guy who can give us one-plus or two innings to go out there.”

Biddle has appeared in parts of two major league seasons with the Braves in 2018-19, and has a career record of 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 75 1/3 innings across 75 games. He was a first-round draft pick by the Phillies in 2010.

Vizcaino (right shoulder) is currently on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery on April 17 to repair a tear in his labrum and remove scar tissue. He is expected to miss the rest of the season, and will be a free agent at the end of 2019.

The 28-year-old appeared in four games with the Braves before his surgery, compiling a 1-0 record and 2.25 ERA with one save. He has a 13-11 career record and 3.01 ERA in parts of seven MLB seasons with the Braves and Cubs, and has 218 strikeouts and 90 walks in 194 1/3 innings across 206 appearances.

Swarzak, 33, often struggled in 15 relief appearances with the Mariners this season, compiling a 2-2 record and 5.27 ERA in 13 2/3 innings, with 17 strikeouts and eight walks.

He allowed 11 runs (eight earned) in his final nine outings with Seattle, posting a 8.64 ERA in 8 1/3 innings. He was 3-for-6 in save opportunities, and in one stretch between April 18-May 10 allowed six homers — including three that tied games late — in seven appearances.