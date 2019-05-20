What a blowout: Rainiers give up 10 homers -- including four by one player -- in 25-8 loss to Reno

This was an epic blowout.

Tacoma Rainiers pitchers gave up 10 home runs — including four by Reno’s Yasmany Tomas — 25 hits and eight walks on Wednesday as the Aces’ blasted the Rainiers 25-8.

It was an offensive onlsaught that was impressive as it was prodigious for Reno:

* Matt Szczur hit for the cycle, scored three runs and drove in three;

* Kevin Cron hit two home runs, drove in six and scored five runs;

* And then there was Tomas. He had five hits, eight RBI and almost hit for the home run cycle. He had a two solo homers, a two-run homer, a three-run home and came up with the bases loaded but ended up with an infield single.

The flip side was a bad day for Tacoma pitchers. Five took the mound and only one finished without allowing a home run ... and it was catcher Dave Sheaffer, who got the final two outs in the ninth inning to end it.

Anthony Misciewicz (0-1) took the loss in making his first Triple-A start. He gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings and was followed by Christian Bergman (eight runs in 2 2/3 innings), Tyler Danish (five in 1 2/3) and Christian Pedrol (six in 1 1/3).

Kyle Seager has a hit in six at-bats for the Rainiers as he continues his rehab assignment from hand surgery. Shed Long had three hits and Ryan Court drove in three runs for Tacoma.

The Rainiers return to Tacoma to begin a four-game homestand on Tuesday against Fresno. Gametime is 6:05 p.m.