Black Hills’ Canty, Tumwater’s McCauley in contention for 2A girls state golf titles

Day one of state golf tournament action is in the books. Here are how things are shaking out and which Olympia-area athletes will be title contenders in the final round on Wednesday.

2A girls: Black Hills’ McKenna Canty is tied for the lead, shooting a first-round 74 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake. Tumwater freshman Lily McCauley carded a 75 and sits in a three-way tie for third, one stroke off behind Canty.

2A boys: Tumwater’s Parker Mercer fired a first-round 78 and is in a three-way tie for seventh at the Liberty Lake Golf Course in Spokane County. Black Hills’ Tyler Cassel (80) is tied for 13th.

3A boys: Capital’s John Michael Merchant shot a team-low 82 for the Cougars at Indian Summer and Country Club in Lacey. Capital teammates Luke Johnson shot an 88, Zach Adolfson fired an 89, Nick Ramsey shot a 95 and Finn Barnes carded a 96.

Live results were still coming in at The Olympian’s press time. For full results, check wiaa.com.