Bellarmine Prep’s Bordeaux tied for lead in 4A state golf tournament

Day one of state golf tournament action is in the books. Here are how things are shaking out and which South Sound athletes will be title contenders in the final round on Wednesday.

4A girls: Bellarmine Prep’s Julia Bordeaux fired a 70 to put her in a three-way tie for first heading into day two at Hangman Valley Golf Course in Spokane, alongside Redmond’s Adethi Anand and Mount Rainier’s Kennedy Knox. Decatur’s Claire Xu shot 73 and is in fourth place, while Emerald Ridge’s Taylor Kock and Todd Beamer’s Kelsey Yi carded 75s to put them in a three-way tie for sixth. Bellarmine’s Jessica Zelasko shot 76 and is tied for ninth. Olympia’s Claire Moon (77) is tied for 12th.

4A boys: Eastlake’s Coastas Panay and Gonzaga Prep’s Nate Plaster both shot a first-round 69 at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane and are the co-leaders. Tahoma’s Colby Watkins fired a 71, putting him in a three-way tie for fourth. Enumclaw’s Ty Albrecht shot 75, putting him in a seven-way tie for 14th, along with Bellarmine Prep’s Max Burns.

3A boys: Peninsula’s Preston Bebich shot 75, putting him in a tie for fourth place and four strokes off the lead, held by Mercer Island’s Ethan Evans and Lakeside’s Danny Tiscareno (71) at Indian Summer Country Club in Lacey.

3A girls: Central Kitsap’s Brittany Kwon shot 67 and is in prime position to win a 3A state title with a four-stroke lead over West Seattle’s Lauryn Nguyen, who shot 71 at Hawks Prairie Golf Course in Lacey. Stadium’s Anastacia Johnson shot 78 and is in a three-way tie for fifth. Central Kitsap’s Imara Bhanji shot 85 and in a three-way tie for 11th.

2A boys: Sequim’s Paul Jacobsen and Lynden’s Jordan Medcalf are the co-leaders at 73. Tumwater’s Parker Mercer shot 78 and is tied for seventh.

2A girls: Black Hills McKenna Canty and White River’s Brooke Gelinas are tied for the lead, both shooting 74 at Meadowwood Golf Course in Spokane. Tumwater’s Lily McCauley shot a 75 and is in a three-way tie for third. Fife’s Maya Nguyen (78) is in seventh place.

1A boys: Charles Wright’s Gyan Bains (second) and Jahan Bains (third) are in contention. Gyan shot a 72 and Jahan fired a 74 at Olympia Country and Golf Club.

Live results were still coming in at The News Tribune’s press time. For full results, check wiaa.com.