Thomas’ single leads Memphis to 4-2 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Lane Thomas hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday. With the victory, the Redbirds snapped a five-game losing streak.

The single by Thomas came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Rangel Ravelo hit an RBI single, scoring Thomas.

The Sounds went up 2-1 when Hunter Cole hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Ravelo doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for Memphis.

Starter Genesis Cabrera (2-3) got the win while Phillips Valdez (0-6) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Cole homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Sounds.

Memphis improved to 6-3 against Nashville this season.