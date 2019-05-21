Clayton Kershaw gets 8 Ks, Dodgers beat Tampa Bay 7-3

Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Clayton Kershaw took a shutout into the seventh inning in his first start at Tropicana Field and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Tuesday night.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner (4-0) wound up allowing two runs, six hits, one walk and had eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers, with the National League's best record at 32-17, have won six of seven.

Tampa Bay dropped two games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees and are 13-13 since April 19th when it lead the division by 5 1/2 games.

Justin Turner, Austin Barnes, Kiki Hernandez, Corey Seager and pinch-hitter Joc Pederson had run-scoring singles for the Dodgers.

Kershaw had scattered four hits through six but was replaced by Pedro Baez with two on and one out in the seventh and Los Angeles up 6-0.

The Rays then got within 6-3 on a run-scoring single by Austin Meadows and Tommy Pham's RBI double off Scott Alexander.

Los Angeles has won 15 consecutive regular season games starter by Kershaw. The left-hander is the only pitcher to have three separate streaks of 13 or more games (13 in 2014 and 16 in 2017) since 1920.

YANKEES 11, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Clint Frazier homered twice and had a career-high five RBIs, Gary Sánchez contributed a three-run drive and New York routed Baltimore.

New York made it easy for Domingo Germán (9-1) to win his sixth consecutive start and increase his major league-leading victory total. The right-hander pitched only five innings and left with a 9-3 lead.

David Hale worked the four innings to earn his first save since 2010 at Class A.

DJ LeMahieu had three hits and Sánchez finished with four RBIs for the AL East leaders, who have won seven of eight.

Sánchez got it started, hitting his second three-run homer in as many nights before David Hess (1-6) got an out.

Stevie Wilkerson hit a three-run homer for the Orioles, who have lost 10 and 12 and dropped to an AL-worst 15-33.

BLUE JAYS 10, RED SOX 3

TORONTO (AP) — Rowdy Tellez had two homers and five RBIs and Randal Grichuk also homered in Toronto's win over Boston.

Toronto won for just the fifth time against Boston at Rogers Centre since the start of the 2017 season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to the Toronto lineup, going 2 for 5 with a pair of runs. Brandon Drury was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. The 10 runs tied a season high.

Mitch Moreland, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. all had solo shots for the Red Sox.

Marcus Stroman (2-6) lasted six innings, giving up one run, five hits and a season-high six walks.

Boston's loss ended its seven-game winning streak in starts by Eduardo Rodríguez (4-3).

MARLINS 5, TIGERS 4, 11 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) — Chad Wallach hit a tiebreaking double in the 11th inning, and Miami beat Detroit.

Detroit forced extra innings by scoring two unearned runs off Miami closer Sergio Romo. The bottom of the ninth included an error, two replay reversals and the ejection of Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire.

That was the only success Detroit had against the Miami bullpen, though. Nick Anderson (1-1) struck out the side in the 10th, then closed the Tigers out in the 11th for his first career win.

Wallach put the Marlins ahead in the 11th with a two-out drive to left-center field off Joe Jimenez (2-2). The Tigers have dropped seven in a row.

JaCoby Jones hit a solo homer for the Tigers in the third, but Harold Ramirez — playing his sixth major league game — answered with his solo home run an inning later.

METS 6, NATIONALS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a long tying homer in the eighth inning, Amed Rosario had a winning infield single with two outs in the ninth and New York rallied from deficits three times to beat Washington.

Edwin Díaz (1-2) worked around a ninth-inning single for his first win with the Mets. Washington lost its third straight.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings, while Washington's Erick Fedde allowed one run and four hits in five innings.

John Soto and Brian Dozier homered for Washington.

J.D. Davis's three-run pinch homer for the Mets.

ROCKIES 5, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — German Márquez struck out seven over eight dominant innings and Trevor Story hit his 11th home run as Colorado cooled off surging Pittsburgh.

Márquez (5-2) gave up three hits, walked one and didn't allow a runner to third base as the Rockies snapped a four-game losing streak.

Charlie Blackmon went 3 for 5 for Colorado, including a two-run triple to left off Chris Archer (1-4) in the fourth. Story homered for the second straight game. His shot to deep left field in the third inning glanced off the glove of Pittsburgh leftfielder Bryan Reynolds.

Archer gave up four runs, three earned, in five innings, with two walks and three strikeouts as his ERA ticked down to 5.55. He needed 92 pitches to get 15 outs. Márquez, meanwhile, needed 104 pitches to get through eight full innings.

ATHLETICS 5, INDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mark Canha's two-run homer off struggling Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer in the third inning sent Oakland to its fifth straight win.

Canha replaced injured slugger Khris Davis and connected off Bauer (4-3).

Bauer walked four, struck out five and hit three while throwing a season-high 123 pitches.

Oakland reliever Liam Hendricks (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings and Blake Treinen, the A's fourth reliever, worked the ninth for his ninth save in 11 tries.

Jurickson Profar homered in the eighth as Oakland improved to 7-1 against AL Central teams this season. The A's are 59-20 vs. Cleveland, Chicago, Minnesota, Detroit and Kansas City dating to Aug. 23, 2016.

Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana hit solo homers for Cleveland.