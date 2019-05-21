Wing hits walk-off single in 10th, Aguascalientes beats Puebla 8-7

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Wing hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes defeated the Pericos de Puebla 8-7 on Tuesday.

Edson Garcia scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Tony Campana and then went to third on a walk by Richy Pedroza.

The Rieleros tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth when Jose Vargas hit a two-run home run.

The Rieleros had five relievers combine to throw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Anthony Carter (4-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Zack Segovia (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Herlis Rodriguez homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Pericos. Nick Torres homered and doubled, driving home two runs.