Reign FC lose goalie to an Achilles’ injury; and another player gets World Cup call up

Reign goalkeeper Michelle Betos makes a diving deflection during soccer practice at Foss High School in Tacoma on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Reign FC announced Wednesday that goalkeeper Michelle Betos was placed on the injury list with a season-ending ruptured Achilles injury suffered in the final moments of their game against Sky Blue FC.

During stoppage time, Sky Blue FC was attempting a cross. As Betos came down with the ball, she awkwardly landed on her right leg. She need almost eight minutes just to be helped off the field.

“We’re devastated to lose Michelle for the season,” Reign FC head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a press release. “She’s part of the soul of this defense and has been a tremendous presence for us. It is a testament to her character that she wanted to keep playing in that match, even after the injury. We know that we can still count on her presence in the locker room, but we’re going to miss her on the field.”

While the Betos injury is very costly, the signing of Casey Murphy on May 15 becomes even more important. Murphy would’ve been the backup for Betos as Lydia Williams was going to be gone on World Cup duty for Australia. In four games this season, Betos had the league’s third-lowest goals-against average with 0.75 goals allowed per game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The same day that Reign FC announced the Betos news, they added some depth at the goalkeeping spot by signing Scout Watson as a National Team Replacement player. Watson spent time with the team in the preseason and entered the preseason match vs. Washington, helping preserve a 5-0 shutout.

Another World Cup call-up

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced their roster for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France this summer on Monday, and the Reign FC’s Celia Jimenez-Delgado, 23, was added to the team. It’s the second appearance in a World Cup for Jimenez-Delagado, who was also on the team in 2015. The defender started all three group stage games as Spain failed to make to the knockout stage in 2015.

She is the eighth member of the Reign FC roster to make a World Cup squad. Here’s a list of Reign FC players playing in the World Cup:

United States

Allie Long (Midfielder)

Megan Rapinoe (Forward)

England

Jodie Taylor (Forward)

Japan

Rumi Utsugi (Midfielder)

Australia

Steph Catley (Defender)

Elise Kellond-Knight (Midfielder)

Lydia Williams (Goalkeeper)

Spain

Celia Jimenez-Delgado (Defender)