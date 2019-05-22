Tumwater’s McCauley takes second in Class 2A state golf tournament

Tumwater High School golfer Lily McCauley. Courtesy / Cheryl McCauley

When Lily McCauley double-bogeyed the ninth hole on day two of the Class 2A state golf tournament at Meadowwood Golf Course in Spokane on Wednesday, she wasn’t happy with herself.

But the Tumwater freshman responded emphatically, carding birdies on holes 11 and 12, a par on 13 and another birdie on 14 en route to a 74 and a second-place individual finish (149). Ellensburg’s Kathryn Crimp at 146 (75, 71) was the medalitst.

“I was pretty happy with it,” said McCauley, who shot 75 on the first day. “I was grateful for the experience. I wish I had a couple better shots, but overall, I played pretty solid.”

McCauley, poised beyond her age, said she didn’t feel any pressure in her first WIAA state golf tournament.

“I was looking forward to it,” she said. “I stayed with my own game and was focused the whole time.”

McCauley said the course was challenging with the amount of sand traps on every hole.

“Pretty much every hole has four to five bunkers, so you need to be pretty particular about that,” McCauley said.

McCauley will have three more cracks at a state title in her high school career, and she’s already looking forward to next year.

“I’m super excited, really looking forward to seeing what I can do,” she said. “I’m just grateful to my coach for sticking with me and my friends, all my teammates.”

2A girls: Black Hills’ McKenna Canty shot 155 (74, 81) to place fifth.

2A boys: Black Hills’ Tyler Cassel shot a 156 (80, 76) to tie for sixth place alongside Tumwater’s Parker Mercer, who shot 78 both days. W.F. West’s Brady Hinds shot 168 (83, 85) to take 32nd.

4A girls: Olympia’s Claire Moon shot a 150 (77, 76) to take ninth at the Hangman Valley Golf Course in Spokane.

4A boys: Olympia’s Cameron McCauley shot a 167 (80, 87) to take 55th at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane.