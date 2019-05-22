Sports
Haseley’s single leads Reading to 9-1 win over Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Adam Haseley hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 9-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday.
The single by Haseley, part of a two-run inning, gave the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead before Austin Listi hit an RBI single later in the inning.
Reading later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Jose Gomez scored on a wild pitch and Luke Williams scored on a single to help put the game away.
Cornelius Randolph doubled twice and singled for Reading.
Reading southpaw David Parkinson (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Garrett Williams (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.
Reading improved to 5-2 against Richmond this season.
Comments