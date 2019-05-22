De Jesus, Castellanos spur Salem to 7-0 win over Wilmington

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Pedro Castellanos homered and had two hits, and Enmanuel De Jesus allowed just two hits over six innings as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks 7-0 on Wednesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Red Sox and a four-game winning streak for the Blue Rocks.

De Jesus (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

Salem took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including a single by Ryan Fitzgerald that scored Jarren Duran.

The Red Sox later added one run in the third and sixth innings and two in the eighth to finish off the shutout.

Jackson Kowar (3-3) went six innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Blue Rocks were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.