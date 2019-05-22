Russell helps to shut out Quintana Roo, Tijuana wins 4-0

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- James Russell and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Tigres de Quintana Roo 4-0 on Thursday.

Russell (5-1) went 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win. Javier Solano (2-4) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

In the top of the third, Tijuana took the lead on a solo home run by Jesus Valdez. The Toros then added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Dariel Alvarez hit a solo home run, while Ricky Alvarez hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Valdez homered and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

The Tigres were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Toros' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Tijuana improved to 4-1 against Quintana Roo this season.