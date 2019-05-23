Third throw gives Olympia’s Asomaning first state discus title

jon.manley@thenewstribune.com

Beatrice Asomaning can cross winning a Class 4A state discus title off her list of track and field goals.

Thursday afternoon in Tacoma, the Olympia High School senior uncorked a throw of 146 feet, 7 inches on her third attempt, to claim her first state championship in her final season.

“It was pretty special to me,” said Asomaning, who will continue her throwing career at the University of Washington next season. “It was nice to just compete and have fun. That was my last high school discus throw. I’m very happy with how I did.”

She heard the surrounding crowd at Mount Tahoma roar on her third attempt, signaling it had enough distance to be a leading throw.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I think everything was just there, and set up,” Asomaning said. “The angle was nice, the release was nice, and the spin. All of my footwork was pretty good. That one I knew.

“And, I also heard everyone cheer, too. I can’t really tell how far it goes when I’m out there, but when everyone cheered, I was like, ‘OK, so that was a good one.’ “





Asomaning’s winning throw would have been the best mark in Washington this season — if she didn’t already own that honor. She threw a personal-best 150-3 at the South Sound Classic on April 20, which ranked nearly 12 feet ahead of any other discus thrower in the state entering state championship weekend.

Her best mark was nearly an 18-foot improvement over the throw of 132-4 that earned her a fourth-place finish at the state meet as a junior, and nearly 35 feet further than her season-best 115-5 as a sophomore.

“It’s just natural growth, I think,” Asomaning said. “If you look at every year, I kind of improved a good 20 feet every year. And, also just (had) better coaching every year and better technique.”

Asomaning, a three-time 4A SPSL champion and reigning 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict champion in the discus, has been throwing since middle school. She said she started to realize in eighth grade she could be competitive in the discus, and it has developed into her favorite of the throws.

“Discus is more about technique, and there’s lots of physics behind it,” she said. “I’m actually doing a physics project right now on it. It’s just more about technique than pure strength. I like that aspect of it. It’s anyone’s game.”

Thursday, it was her game, and supporters rallied around her as her final high school discus competition concluded. But, she’s not quite done at the state meet yet, and there’s another goal she’d like to check off her list.

“I still have one more thing — to hit 40 (feet) in shot put,” said Asomaning, who threw a personal best 39-7 1/2 to claim the 4A SPSL title two weeks ago. “So, hopefully Saturday.”