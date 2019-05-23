Garcia, Brito lift Clearwater over Jupiter 4-1

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Daniel Brito had two hits and two RBI, and Julian Garcia allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Clearwater Threshers beat the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-1 on Thursday.

Garcia (3-3) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

Clearwater got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Rodolfo Duran advanced to third on a ground out by Danny Mayer and then scored on a double by Brito.

After Clearwater added three runs in the fifth, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Riley Mahan hit a solo home run.

Edward Cabrera (3-2) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and 10 hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

For the Hammerheads, Mahan homered and singled.