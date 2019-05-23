Nay’s double leads Chattanooga to 7-3 win over Birmingham

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Mitch Nay hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-3 win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday.

The double by Nay, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lookouts a 5-3 lead before Calten Daal hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Lookouts tacked on another run in the eighth when Alfredo Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch.

Chattanooga right-hander Tejay Antone (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jimmy Lambert (3-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

With the win, Chattanooga improved to 6-1 against Birmingham this season.