Rom, Hall carry Delmarva to 14-0 win over Lakewood

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Adam Hall had three hits and two RBI, and Drew Rom allowed just two hits over six innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 14-0 on Thursday.

Rom (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

Delmarva had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning and five in the seventh.

In the first, Doran Turchin scored on a double play, while Nick Horvath drove in three runs and Hall drove in one in the seventh.

Kevin Gowdy (0-2) didn't record an out and allowed four runs in the South Atlantic League game.

Delmarva took advantage of some erratic Lakewood pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

The BlueClaws were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Delmarva improved to 6-1 against Lakewood this season.