Thomas, Aviles Jr. lift Biloxi over Mobile 11-4
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Mobile BayBears 11-4 on Thursday.
Luis Aviles Jr. homered and singled with three RBIs for Biloxi.
Biloxi took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Cooper Hummel.
Following the big inning, the BayBears cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jhoan Urena hit a solo home run.
The Shuckers later scored in four additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fourth.
Biloxi starter Johan Belisario (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Max Herrmann (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.
For the BayBears, Brandon Sandoval was a home run short of the cycle.
