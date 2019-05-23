Geraldo’s double leads San Jose to 6-1 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Manuel Geraldo hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 6-1 win over the Modesto Nuts on Thursday.

The double by Geraldo scored Courtney Hawkins to give the Giants a 4-1 lead.

Bryce Johnson doubled and singled three times for San Jose.

San Jose right-hander Aaron Phillips (2-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ian McKinney (2-3) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over five innings.