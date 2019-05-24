Schwab shoots 66, leads by 1 at Made In Denmark

Matthias Schwab shot a 5-under 66 in the worst conditions of the second round to take a one-stroke lead at the Made in Denmark event on Friday.

The Austrian golfer, seeking a first win halfway through his second year on the European Tour, was bogey-free in cold, wet and windy morning weather at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort and tied for the low round of the day. He was on 8-under 134 overall

"It was very difficult and not much fun to be out there," said Schwab, who has two top-10 finishes this season. "But, in the end, it turned out to be a good day for me."

Romain Langasque was the other player to shoot a 66 and was tied for second place with Alejandro Canizares (69), who had been in a five-way share of the lead on 5 under par after the first round.

Alvaro Quiros (67), Robert MacIntyre (70) and Bernd Wiesberger (69) were tied for fourth place, three shots behind Schwab.