MMK’s Sowlee earns 10th state track and field title with meet-record high jump

Mary M. Knight senior Kaylee Sowlee, a Washington State signee, continues to add medals to her already-decorated high school track and field career.

Friday afternoon at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Sowlee won her fourth consecutive Class 1B state title in the high jump, posting a meet-record mark of 5 feet, 8 inches.

Her personal-best mark of 5-10, which she has jumped twice in her career, once each as a junior and senior, has led all girls high jumpers in Washington the past two seasons.

Sowlee is well on her way to completing her third consecutive triple crown in the jumping events, having already defended her two titles in the long jump (16-11 3/4) on Thursday. She will attempt to three-peat in the triple jump Saturday.

Also on Saturday, she will arun the 100 meters, in which she is the defending 1B champion. Should win those two events she would have won four state titles for the second consecutive season.

Sowlee has 10 total individual state titles entering the final day of her high school career. She holds 1B meet records in the high jump and long jump (17-10 1/4 in 2017).

She signed with WSU in November.

Other highlights

It was a tough day for Capital, thanks to O’Dea pitcher Jake Snyder. Snyder threw a no-hitter to help O’Dea down Capital, 3-0, in the semifinals in Pasco. He struck out five in the complete-game effort.The Cougars play Gig Harbor, who lost 7-0 to Lake Washington, in Saturday third/fourth place game at 10 a.m. ... In the 3A state boys tennis tournament in Kennewick, Ethan Griffin of Capital was defeated 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.