Gig Harbor, Capital bats wilt in 3A state semifinals. Now they play each other for 3rd/4th place

Friday was a tough day for the hitters of local 3A baseball teams in the state tournament semifinals in Pasco.

Gig Harbor got shutout, 7-0, by Lake Washington in one semifinal while Capital got no-hit by O’Dea and lost, 3-0, in the other. Gig Harbor and Capital will play each other in Saturday’s third/fourth place game at 10 a.m.

The Tides ran into a Oliver Laufman, who limited them to three hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out four.

Lake Washington iced the game with a four-run third inning highlighted by Nation Wood’s bases clearing RBI double that made it 5-0.

O’Dea’s Jake Snyder was even better than Laufman. He gave up no hits and struck out five in beating the Cougars.

Tennis

4A girls: Four locals — Maddie Egan from Rogers, Erika Ito from Kentwood, Jade Lancaster from Sumner and Nancy Cabanas from Thomas Jefferson — won their round of 16 matches in Richland. In doubles, Ally Peterson and Mia Rosa from Thomas Jefferson won their round of 16 match in straight sets with a three-set victory.

4A boys: Alex Boupharath of Kentwood won his round of 16 match 6-0, 6-3 and moves onto the quarterfinal. Francis Viloria of Kentridge also won in straight sets and is moving on to the quarterfinal finals as well, he defeated Connor Scott from Newport 7-5, 7-5.

3A: In the girls tournament, Melinda Nguyen of Lincoln High was defeated 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals in Kennewick. On the boys side, Ethan Griffin of Capital was defeated 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. In doubles, the duo of Leyton Peterson and Adam Wilcox from Stadium lost in the quarters.

2A/1A: Jared Zaugg of White River was defeated in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of 2A boys tournament in Seattle. In the 1A tournament, Cole Harrington and Micah Wibowo of Charles Wright Academy advanced todoubles semifinals. In singles, Towner Anderson of Vashon Island and Raghav Agrawal from Charles Wright Academy won twice to advance to Saturday’s semifinals in Yakima.