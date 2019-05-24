Garcia’s double leads Tampa to 2-1 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Dermis Garcia hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 2-1 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Friday.

Oswaldo Cabrera scored on the play to give the Tarpons a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a double by Garcia.

After Tampa added a run in the third on a single by Isiah Gilliam, the Marauders cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Deon Stafford hit an RBI single, bringing home Lucas Tancas.

JP Sears (2-1) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bradenton starter Cody Bolton (5-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.