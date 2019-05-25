Tahoma girls three-peat in historic style, Wilson sisters wrap up storied careers

Sisters Alisha and Aliya Wilson recap Tahoma’s 4A state track three-peat The Tahoma High School girls track and field program won its third consecutive Class 4A state team title on Saturday, May 25 at Mount Tahoma in Tacoma, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tahoma High School girls track and field program won its third consecutive Class 4A state team title on Saturday, May 25 at Mount Tahoma in Tacoma, Wash.

Alisha and Aliya Wilson were freshman when this Tahoma High School girls track and field dynasty emerged.

The two sisters, both bound for Division I track careers, helped propel the Bears to their first Class 4A podium spot as a team in 2016, when they finished runner-up to Issaquah.

Since then, Tahoma has completely, and emphatically, dominated the 4A field each May in Tacoma with three consecutive titles. And, the Wilson sisters in their senior season, and their troupe of talented teammates, saved the best for last.

Saturday afternoon at Mount Tahoma High School, the Bears closed out another impressive win, posting a historic 98.5 points, and topping runner-up Lake Stevens by 53.5 — their largest margin of victory in the three-year run of titles.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They topped Issaquah 93-51 in 2018, and Union 91-56 in 2017, and have always decided the score long before the final race of the meet, and by at least 35 points. Tahoma is the only girls program in 4A history to score more than 90 points at the state meet, and the Bears have done it three seasons in a row.

What does it take to build a dynasty like this?

“Hard work throughout the whole year, for sure,” Aliya Wilson said. “A lot of us have worked throughout the entire winter and summer, and everything, just to get to this point.”

“And, a lot of focus and determination to know how we want to end the season,” Alisha Wilson added. “And to just have that focus throughout the whole season.”

This year, after returning their core group from last season’s convincing 42-point win over the Eagles, the question wasn’t so much whether the Bears could repeat again, but more of how much could they win by?

“We were really excited to just go in and know we were going to win, and just work our hardest to get whatever points we can,” Aliya Wilson said.

The Bears racked up 60 of their points with first-place finishes. Aliya Wilson won her third consecutive title in the 100 with a time of 12.13 seconds. Sophomore Adaji Osaro-Igwe won the 200 at 24.6. Junior Alaina Brady defended her 100 hurdles title (14.23) and added a championship in the 300 hurdles (43.37). WSU-bound jumper Bryana Rogers won the triple jump at 37 feet, 8 3/4 inches.

And, Tahoma’s signature 4x100 relay team — which is now the four-time defending 4A champion — of the two Wilson sisters, Brady and Osaro-Igwe posted a 46.97, topping runner-up Kentwood by more than a second. (Kentwood finished third in the team race with 43 points).

Tahoma’s 2017 foursome of Alisha, Aliya and Tierra Wilson, and Olivia Ribera, still owns the 4A meet record at 46.07.

Tahoma loaded the podium with two more runners in the 100 in Osaro-Igwe (second, 12.31) and Alisha Wilson (fourth, 12.42). Aliya Wilson added a third-place finish in the 200 (25.32), Reagan Ince a tie for third in the high jump (5-2), Alisha Wilson a third-place finish in the long jump (18-10 1/2) while Brady took fifth (18-9 3/4) and Lindsey Dial had a fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (46.12) to round out the 98.5 points.

“I feel like we’ve grown a lot from when we were freshman,” Alisha Wilson said. “We have so many more events, and a lot more people here, so it’s really exciting to see all the girls succeed.”





Tahoma becomes the 13th girls program in state history, regardless of classification, to complete a three-peat. The only other team to do it in 4A was Garfield, which won five consecutive team titles from 1981-85, and is generally considered to have the best set of teams in girls track the state has ever produced.

Perhaps the Bears could surpass the incredible five-title feat in the next two years. They’ve already broken one Garfield record — a 4A-high 82 points scored in the 1984 meet — three times over. Defending state champions Brady and Osaro-Igwe return next year, and the Wilson sisters assure there is more young talent on the way.

But, after a stellar four seasons with the Bears, the Wilsons will pass along the dynasty as they depart for college — Aliya to Kentucky, and Alisha to Oregon. Aliya won four individual titles in her Bears career and Alisha one, and both were four-time champions running legs of the 4x100.

They stood atop the podium for a final moment as the team awards were handed out Saturday evening, both signaling No. 1 to the camera.

“Track is such a big part of our lives, so being part of such a great team … it’s amazing,” Alisha Wilson said.

“We were able to get to where we are right now going to college for track because of Tahoma, for sure,” Aliya Wilson added. “It’s changed us forever.”

TIDES REPEAT COMES UP SHORT

The Gig Harbor boys won the 3A team title by nearly 30 points over Kamiakin a season ago, but the Braves flipped the script in 2019, escaping with a 64-58 win, and ending the Tides’ hopes for a repeat.

Gig Harbor was in good position to win another title after posting 40 points — including four of its five individual wins — during the first two days, but a missed baton exchange in the 4x100 relay final cost the Tides late Saturday afternoon.

“That’s a rough deal,” Tides coach Kevin Eager said.

The Tides won Friday’s preliminary race, holding off Lakes standout sprinter Dorien Simon in the final leg. They appeared to be closing in on 10 points in the final, entering the last stretch with a lead over eventual-winner Lakes, but Taggert Hudson and Jaron Carter couldn’t get a clean exchange on the final switch, and the Tides didn’t finish the race.





“In that situation, you just have to make sure the kids are OK,” Eager said. “And make sure they know we still value them the same as before things went wrong.”





Tides senior Bradley Peloquin left no doubt with a dominant win in the 3,200 (9:01.84) minutes later, but the Braves equaled his 10 points with third- and fifth-place finishers, to close out their team win.

Gig Harbor combined for 50 of their points through five individual titles. Peloquin also won the 1,600 (4:12.69), Idaho-bound senior Jurrian Hering defended his title in the 110 hurdles (14.39), Samuel Peacock won the shot put (58-11), and Jake Jennings won the javelin (186-4).

Lincoln (third, 54 points) and Lakes (43) rounded out the 3A boys podium, which featured three teams from the South Sound.

SOUTH SOUND REPRESENTATION

Schools from the South Sound made their way onto every team podium except the 2A girls on Saturday.

Walla Walla rallied to win the 4A boys team title with 50 points — a year after missing out on a four-way tie for first by 0.5 — but Tahoma (second, 47) and Federal Way (fourth, 38) were also in the mix. Gabriel Shouman won an individual title for the Bears in the javelin (199-2).

Central Kitsap made the 3A podium thanks in part to the South Sound’s only individual title of the meet. Ho’oponokauilani Fuiara won the discus at 146-1 to propel the Cougars to a third-place finish with 45.5 points. Seattle’s Holy Names (53 points) won the meet.

In 2A boys, Tumwater was the runner-up with 46 points, bolstered by a title from Brian Le in the 400 (49.89). His was also the only local individual title in the meet. Sequim won the team race with 61 points.

Bellingham won the 2A girls team title with 42 points.

SOUTH SOUND PLACERS

Below is a full list of South Sound athletes who reached the podium (top eight, top four in team) at the 4A/3A/2A track and field state championships at Mount Tahoma. Champions are in bold.

4A BOYS

Team — Tahoma (second, 47); Federal Way (fourth, 38).

100 — Marlon Jones, Curtis (first, 11.03); Christopher Penn, Auburn Mountainview (second, 11.06); Cameron Beck, Rogers (third, 11.14); K.D. Dhillon, Kent Meridian (sixth, 11.39).

200 — Christopher Penn, Auburn Mountainview (first, 22.16); Marcus Eubanks, Federal Way (second, 22.3); Daniel Gaik, Kentwood (fourth, 22.57); Christopher Santana-Suarez, Decatur (fifth, 22.58); Anthony Frazier, Federal Way (seventh, 22.78).

400 — Daniel Gaik, Kentwood (second, 49.03); Will Anderson, Olympia (fourth, 49.12).

800 — Brian Martinez, Tahoma (second, 1:53.61); Matthew Holme, Sumner (fourth, 1:57.13).

1,600 — Brian Martinez, Tahoma (eighth, 4:14.72).

3,200 — Ethan Coleman, Olympia (eighth, 9:16.74).

110 hurdles — Deyondre Davis, South Kitsap (first, 14.37); Asher Ogden, Emerald Ridge (second, 14.7); Marcus Eubanks, Federal Way (fourth, 14.84); Calvin Brindle, Tahoma (sixth, 14.96); Andres Diangco, Decatur (seventh, 15.08).

300 hurdles — Marcus Eubanks, Federal Way (second, 37.91); Deyondre Davis, South Kitsap (third, 37.95); Calvin Brindle, Tahoma (fourth, 38.42); Joshua Auvaa, Puyallup (sixth, 39.79); Dane Tolson, Graham-Kapowsin (seventh, 40.03).

4x100 relay — Kent Meridian (Ja’Vaughn Hylton, Ronald Wilson, Jordan Wigfall, K.D. Dhillon) second, 42.62; Federal Way (Alphonso Williams, Anthony Frazier, Isaiah Davis, Marcus Eubanks) third, 42.81.

4x400 relay — Enumclaw (Ricky Portillo, Royal Snyder, Anthony Russell, Kale Engebretsen) second, 3:24.46; South Kitsap (Ryan Thoma, Alex Lopez, Kevin McDermott, Deyondre Davis) third, 3:24.7; Federal Way (Alphonso Williams, Isaiah Davis, Colton Low, Anthony Frazier) fifth, 3:26.45.

Shot put — Jonah Mains, Emerald Ridge (fourth, 55-7); Omar Young, Auburn (eighth, 49-6 1/4).

Discus — Omar Young, Auburn (second, 177-6); Aidan Mercado, Tahoma (fourth, 155-5); Jeremiah Palaita, Decatur (seventh, 147-8).

Javelin — Gabriel Shouman, Tahoma (first, 199-2).

High jump — Jordan Wigfall, Kent Meridian (fifth, 6-4); Thomas Doughty, Rogers (sixth, 6-2); Eric Johnson, Kentlake (T-seventh, 6-2); D’Angelo Washington, Auburn (T-seventh, 6-2).

Pole vault — Zachary Klobutcher, Tahoma (second, 15-6); Colter Papritz, Tahoma (third, 14-6); Brennan Hanson, Auburn Mountainview (T-fourth, 14-0).

Long jump — Justice Etafo, Kentlake (T-first, 23-3); Carson Christensen, Enumclaw (T-first, 23-3); Imari Hurte, Rogers (third, 22-10 1/2); Ryan Thoma, South Kitsap (22-4 1/4); Calvin Brindle, Tahoma (21-7).

Triple jump — David Davydenko, Sumner (first, 46-8 3/4); James Akinlosotu, Federal Way (third, 45-3 1/4); Carson Christensen, Enumclaw (fourth, 44-7); D’Angelo Washington, Auburn (fifth, 43-10 1/4); Drew Thompson, Olympia (seventh, 43-4 3/4).

4A GIRLS

Team — Tahoma (first, 98.5); Kentwood (third, 43).

100 — Aliya Wilson, Tahoma (first, 12.13); Adaji Osaro-Igwe, Tahoma (second, 12.31); Alisha Wilson, Tahoma (fourth, 12.42); Bonet Henderson (fifth, 12.6); T-Onjany Pollum-Trent, Curtis (seventh, 12.96); Makayla Williams, Kentwood (eighth, 13.12).

200 — Adaji Osaro-Igwe, Tahoma (first, 24.6); Lauryn Ford, Kentridge (second, 25.31); Aliya Wilson, Tahoma (third, 25.32); Makiya Worthy, Federal Way (fourth, 25.53); Bonet Henderson, Kentridge (fifth, 25.57).

400 — Taylor Marks, Hazen (first, 56.71); Emma Pollak, Kentwood (second, 57.19); Ava Wolin, Olympia (fifth, 58.32); Charisma Smith, Puyallup (seventh, 59.78).

800 — Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep (second, 2:12.93); Paxton DePoe, South Kitsap (fourth, 2:15.27); Katelyn Rigg, Olympia (fifth, 2:15.36); Sulin Degollado, Rogers (sixth, 2:16.36); Evelyn Collins-Winn, South Kitsap (eighth, 2:17.47).

1,600 — Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep (third, 4:57.01).

3,200 — Roz Slichko, Emerald Ridge (seventh, 10:57.15).

100 hurdles — Alaina Brady, Tahoma (first, 14.23); Faith Marshall, Kentwood (second, 14.62); Madison Heck, Todd Beamer (14.91); Nicole Lenton, Hazen (seventh, 15.22).

300 hurdles — Alaina Brady, Tahoma (first, 43.37); Emma Pollak, Kentwood (second, 44.45); Esther Brutus (fourth, 45.52); Lindsey Dial, Tahoma (fifth, 46.12).

4x100 relay — Tahoma (Aliya Wilson, Alisha Wilson, Alaina Brady, Adaji Osaro-Igwe) first, 46.97; Kentwood (Jessica Robinson, Emma Pollak, Faith Marshall, Makayla Williams) second, 48.79; Hazen (Taylor Marks, Mikaela Rosario, Haley Orozco, Nicole Lenton) fifth, 49.45.

4x200 relay — Kentwood (Jessica Robinson, Faith Marshall, Makayla Williams, Emma Pollak) first, 1:42.5; Curtis (Aniya Green, Olivia Emanuel, Shawnacee Davis, Ta-Onjany Pullom-Trent) fifth, 1:44.52; Todd Beamer (Dallas Wright, Kemarra Hardwell, Madison Heck, Kinidy Dayley) seventh, 1:45.64.

4x400 relay — Enumclaw (Gracie Neu, Mia Ammons, Johanna Brown, Kayla Carlson) second, 4:01.28; Hazen (Olivia Conklin, Haley Orozco, Mikaela Rosario, Taylor Marks) fourth, 4:01.94; Rogers (Abigail Atkins, Jale Williams, Sulin Degollado, Kylee Shakespeare) fifth, 4:04.17; South Kitsap (Savannah Kambich, Ella Hopper, Evelyn Collins-Winn, Paxton DePoe) eighth, 4:09.48.

Shot put — Tanya Simora, Puyallup (fifth, 40-3 1/2); Beatrice Asomaning, Olympia (sixth, 40- 1/2); Dyvhine Fonoti, Thomas Jefferson (eighth, 38-7 1/4).

Discus — Beatrice Asomaning, Olympia (first, 146-7); Dyvhon Fonoti, Thomas Jefferson (eighth, 122-7).

Javelin — Tanya Simora, Puyallup (second, 137-0); Camryn Wilson, Olympia (sixth, 130-3).

High jump — Reagan Ince, Tahoma (T-third, 5-2); Emily Riehl, South Kitsap (sixth, J5-2); Audrey Green, South Kitsap (seventh, J5-2).

Pole vault — Taylor Holmes, Sumner (fourth, 11-6).

Long jump — Lauryn Ford, Kentridge (second, 19-0); Alisha Wilson, Tahoma (third, 18-10 1/2); Alaina Brady, Tahoma (fifth, 18-9 3/4); Erica Cabanos, Rogers (eighth, 17-3 1/4).

Triple jump — Bryana Rogers, Tahoma (first, 37-8 3/4); Olivia Emanuel, Curtis (third, 37-1); Erica Cabanos, Rogers (fourth, 36-7 1/2).





3A BOYS

Team — Gig Harbor (second, 58); Lincoln (third, 54); Lakes (fourth, 43).

100 — Dorien Simon, Lakes (first, 10.71); Jurrian Hering, Gig Harbor (second, 10.97).

200 — Dorien Simon, Lakes (first, 21.61).

400 — Zachary Franco, Lakes (sixth, 50.08).

800 — Cayan Dibble, Bonney Lake (second, 1:53.53); Samir Amin, North Thurston (eighth, 1:56.04).

1,600 — Bradley Peloquin, Gig Harbor (first, 4:12.69).

3,200 — Bradley Peloquin, Gig Harbor (first, 9:01.84); Bryce Cerkowniak, Yelm (sixth, 9:24.59).

110 hurdles — Jurrian Hering, Gig Harbor (first, 14.39); Marcus Williams Jr., Lincoln (14.57); Donovan Clark, Lincoln (15.03).

300 hurdles — Marcus Williams Jr., Lincoln (38.78); Anthony Poe, Mount Tahoma (eighth, 40.2).

4x100 relay — Lakes (Marquez Thompson, Marquees Wade, Daeshawn Wayne, Dorien Simon) first, 42.27; Lincoln (LeBron Smith, Donovan Clark, Romere Williams, Armoni Bashay) fifth, 43.05.

4x400 relay — Lakes (Colin Braaten, Marquez Thompson, Daeshawn Wayne, Zachary Franco) second, 3:22.03; Capital (Clayton Grady, Jeremy Spence, Kaden Decker, Oliver Salmon) fourth, 3:24.15; Lincoln (Jalen Woodley, Sebastian Knobloch, Marcus Williams Jr., Armoni Bashay) sixth, 3:25.13.

Shot put — Samuel Peacock, Gig Harbor (first, 58-11); Ezekiel Sousou, Central Kitsap (third, 53-11 1/2); Caleb Eisenhooth, Bonney Lake (seventh, 48-11 1/4).

Discus — Mason Hyde, Peninsula (second, 157-9); Ezekiel Sousou, Central Kitsap (third, 154-2); Elliot Clary, Yelm (fourth, 152-0).

Javelin — Jake Jennings, Gig Harbor (first, 186-4); Chayton Miller, Yelm (fourth, 167-4).

High jump — Seth Tower, Central Kitsap (first, 6-6); Mykel Campbell (second, 6-4); Javon Gray, Lincoln (J6-4).

Pole vault — Colby Wilson, Capital (second, 15-6); Nicholas Bartling, Lakes (14-6).

Long jump — Donovan Clark, Lincoln (fourth, 21-10 3/4).

Triple jump — Javon Gray, Lincoln (first, 47- 1/4); Jamarcus Graham, Timberline (fifth, 45-1); Mykel Campbell, Lincoln (seventh, 44-10 1/2).

3A GIRLS

Team — Central Kitsap (third, 45.5).

100 — Kymeal Gaulden, Central Kitsap (second, 12.48); Ashley Hollenbeck, Bonney Lake (third, 12.6); Ashley Babkirk, Timberline (seventh, 12.93).

200 — Kymeal Gaulden, Central Kitsap (second, 25.29); Ashley Hollenbeck, Bonney Lake (third, 25.34); Jackilyn Lewis, Mount Tahoma (sixth, 26.16); Linsey Lovrovich, Peninsula (26.55).

400 — Linsey Lovrovich, Peninsula (second, 58.33); Jackilyn Lewis, Mount Tahoma (fourth, 59.48).

800 — Emily Jackson, Capital (seventh, 2:17.04).

1,600 — None.

3,200 — None.

100 hurdles — None.

300 hurdles — Victoria Silverman, Shelton (sixth, 46.37); Alexis Sapegin, Yelm (eighth, 47.12).

4x100 relay — Central Kitsap (Ava Hays, A’Naiyah Davis, Christaysha McDowell, Kymeal Gaulden) second, 49.62; Timberline (Destinee Robertson, Brandi Gardner, Haylee Ward, Ashley Babkirk) third, 49.63; Gig Harbor (Gabriela Sandoval, Madison Bonham, Ashley Aldridge, Tatum Griffin) sixth, 50.07.

4x200 relay — Peninsula (Madison Grande, Sophie Krueger, Kara McKinney, Linsey Lovrovich) sixth, 1:45.69.

4x400 relay — Capital (Emily Jackson, Lexi Solis, Kaya Frost, Kyra Skipworth) fourth, 4:04.53.

Shot put — Ho’oponokauilani Fuiara, Central Kitsap (third, 42-5 1/2); McKenzie Salazar-Fox, Shelton (fourth, 41-3 1/2); Chloe Di Bisceglie, Gig Harbor (sixth, 41-1 3/4); Abigail Pedro, Timberline (eighth, 40-8).

Discus — Ho’oponokauilani Fuiara, Central Kitsap (first, 146-1); Carissa Stovall, Yelm (second, 138-0).

Javelin — Grace Schenk, Central Kitsap (sixth, 125-9); Makenzie Dilworth, Stadium (seventh, 121-1).

High jump — Abigail Carlson, Yelm (second, 5-5); Christaysha McDowell, Central Kitsap (T-sixth, 5-0); Jessica Neal, Timberline (T-sixth, 5-0).

Pole vault — None.

Long jump — Amaya Mahmoud, Wilson (fourth, 17-6 1/4).

Triple jump — Arianna Bush, Timberline (second, 38- 1/2); Amaya Mahmoud, Wilson (fifth, 36-9).

2A BOYS

Team — Tumwater (second, 46).

100 — None.

200 — None.

400 — Brian Le, Tumwater (first, 49.89); Elyance Cofield, Washington (third, 50.06); Brad Blackburn, Tumwater (fourth, 50.25); Spencer Brooks, White River (sixth, 50.62); Drayden Alexander, River Ridge (seventh, 50.73).

800 — Pearse Popchock, Black Hills (fourth, 1:57.7); Sawyer Noel, Eatonville (sixth, 1:59.29); Gideon Dawson, Franklin Pierce (seventh, 1:59.36).

1,600 — Jalen Cano, Franklin Pierce (eighth, 4:28.78).

3,200 — Josiah Nobles, Steilacoom (seventh, 9:31.38); Sawyer Dagan, Steilacoom (eighth, 9:36.17).

110 hurdles — Sir Carter, Black Hills (third, 15.06).

300 hurdles — Sir Carter, Black Hills (second, 39.42).

4x100 relay — None.

4x400 relay — Tumwater, second, 3:22.94; Steilacoom (Kai Brier, Micky Glaze, Gavyn Coalson, Cole Miller) fifth, 3:27.68; Foss (De’Antae Hill, Zach Buchanan, J.R. Bunn, Micah Pollard) sixth, 3:28.34; River Ridge (Drayden Alexander, Jacob Miller, Peniamina Mapu, Isaiah Parker) seventh, 3:30.29; Franklin Pierce (Leonardo Castro, Christian Swain, Gideon Dawson, Samuel Kim) eighth, 3:30.71.

Shot put — Jackson Gibbon, White River (second, 55-1); Ty Gilliland, Tumwater (third, 52-1 1/2); J.J. Niuamoa (fifth, 50-3 1/2).

Discus — Jackson Gibbon, White River (second, 166-5); Ty Gilliland, Tumwater (third, 165-10); J.J. Niuamoa, Washington (sixth, 160-3).

Javelin — Kacey Koehn, Fife (fourth, 158-9); Jordan Claridge, Black Hills (fifth, 157-0).

High jump — Trent Kibler, Tumwater (third, 6-4); Lukas Wolfe, Eatonville (seventh, J6-0); Trent Lewis, Eatonville (eighth, J6-0).

Pole vault — Matthew Jenkins, River Ridge (third, 13-0); Austin St. Louis (fourth, J13-0); Jahmai Judah, Eatonville (seventh, J12-6).

Long jump — None.

Triple jump — Caden Gottfried, Orting (fourth, 43-6 1/4); Christopher Hines, Steilacoom (seventh, 42-7 1/4).

2A GIRLS

Team — None.

100 — Nadia Herring, Steilacoom (second, 12.28).

200 — Nadia Herring, Steilacoom (first, 24.65); Taylor Woodworth, River Ridge (eighth, 26.96).

400 — Taylor Woodworth, River Ridge (second, 57.61); Olivia Bailon, Tumwater (third, 58.15); Tori Schmidtke, White River (seventh, 59.57).

800 — MaryAlice Mitchell, Washington (first, 2:14.08).

1,600 — MaryAlice Mitchell, Washington (fourth, 5:03.7); Madeline Drennen, Orting (fifth, 5:03.7).

3,200 — Madeline Drennen, Orting (sixth, 10:58.06).

100 hurdles — Kaiha Gayles, Fife (third, 15.14).

300 hurdles — Halle Noel, Eatonville (fourth, 45.93); Eden Mortensen, Franklin Pierce (eighth, 47.97).

4x100 relay — Steilacoom (JaLynn Williams, Inayah Raheem, Kalea Ellison, Brianna Robison) fifth, 50.41.

4x200 relay — Tumwater (Mikaeli Decker, Natalie Sumrok, Alyssa Duncan, Jordan Hanson) fifth, 1:46.06.

4x400 relay — White River (Taylor Schmidtke, Emma Robbins, Maria Hawthorne, Tori Schmidtke) second, 4:04.15; River Ridge (Raquel Robinson, Taryn Lucas, Jordyn Thomas, Taylor Woodworth) fifth, 4:06.89; Franklin Pierce (Madelynn Hennings, Moriah Dawson, Savannah Sheridan, Eden Mortensen) eighth, 4:31.23.

Shot put — Moeshana Maiava, Washington (first, 41-6 1/4); Zoe Niuamoa, Washington (34-8 1/2).

Discus — None.

Javelin — Natalie Sumrok, Tumwater (second, 127-9); Khalia Craig, Foss (third, 126); Dasani Robinson, River Ridge (fourth, 123-9).

High jump — Maisy Williams, Black Hills (T-second, 5-2); Hazel Gaspaire, Fife (fifth, 5-0); Alyssa Duncan (T-seventh, 4-10); Eden Mortensen, Franklin Pierce (T-seventh, 4-10).

Pole vault — None.

Long jump — Nadia Herring, Steilacoom (first, 18-8 3/4); Maisy Williams, Black Hills (fifth, 17-0); Alyssa Duncan, Tumwater (eighth, 16-8 1/4).

Triple jump — Ashanti Hinton, Washington (fourth, 35-3).