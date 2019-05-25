Delargy does it all to help Vashon Island claim first state soccer championship

The last time Vashon Island reached the state soccer tournament’s final four was 1988. And they did not win it.





On Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner, Tommy Delargy made sure the Pirates captured their first title.

Delargy scored twice and assisted on the other goal as Vashon Island won its first 1A state soccer title, beating Winlock/Toledo 3-1.

In cool and rainy conditions, Vashon Island (18-2-2) took control of the game early on winning 50-50 balls and maintaining possession. The Pirates managed to earn four corner opportunities in the first 17 minutes of the match.

In the 22nd minute they struck the first blow when Delargy’s powerful shot deep in the box went past goalkeeper Alan Contreas to for a 1-0 lead.

“He (Delargy) is a true leader and a skilled striker ,” Vashon Island head coach Ben Bork said. “The control that he has and his foot mastery of dribbling and shooting is beyond anybody I’ve seen.”

Moments later, it appeared that Winlock/Toledo United (16-1-3) had scored an equalizer from senior midfielder Gustavo Barragan but the ball bounced off the post and back into play.

Freshman midfielder Bellamy Cox-Sitkiewicz made it 2-0 when his shot off a header by Delargy got in.

From there, Vashon Island controlled the pace and limited the scoring chances for Winlock/Toledo. The Indians finally earned their first corner 55 minutes in. On the offensive side of the ball, Vashon Island made Winlock/Toledo United goalkeeper Alan Contreas work firing 13 shots in the game.

With just over 72 minutes into the match, Delargy scored his second goal to up the lead to 3-0.

“I couldn’t even put it into words,” Delargy said. “I was so happy. I was just cheering to the fans and I was hugging my teammates. I kinda knew it was over but I still needed to keep my teammates heads in the game.”

Senior midfielder Andres Malunat finally put the Indians on the board with a goal in stoppage time.

— Andrew Hammond, staff writer

Tennis

Charles Wright captured the 1B/2B/1A boys tennis team championship at the Yakima Tennis Club. Raghav Agrawal of Charles Wright won the singles championship, defeating Ezra Magaram (Seattle Academy) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The doubles team of Cole Harrington and Micha Wibowo finished third.

Small school track

Northwest Christian of Lacey’s Ava Shackell won a pair of Class 2B state track and field titles Saturday afternoon at Eastern Washington University in Cheney in the 800 and 3,200.

She won the 800 at two minutes, 17.16 seconds. Shackell also won the title in the 3,200 posting a 11:15.45 that was nearly eight seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Rainier’s Brody Klein won the 2B boys pole vault at 13-3. Rainier’s Jeremiah Nubbe won the 2B boys discus throw at 147-1.

Pope John Paul II’s Kobe Deutscher won the 1B title in the boys 800 at 2:01.31, while Caden Deutscher won the 3,200 at 9:49.27. Pope John Paul II’s Tim Sellars won the 1B boys shot put at 49-5.

3A baseball

Gig Harbor broke up a tie game with a seven-run seventh inning upending Capital, 11-4, in the state 3A third/fourth place game in Pasco.

The Cougars crawled back from being down 2-0 and 4-2. Kyle Johnson, who went 2-for-3 with four RBI, homered in the bottom of the fifth inning to draw Capital even at 4. That’s how it stayed until the seventh.

Owen Wild broke the tie with a two-double and Sam Toglia also hit a two-run double. Wild came up again and drove in another run with a single. The Tides were also aided by three walks and an error in the inning.

That was enough for Luke Finnigan to finish it out. The Tides’ starter worked around a hit batter in the bottom of the seventh to get the complete-game win. He gave up five hits and one walk and four earned runs while striking out three.

For Gig Harbor, Wild went 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored and Cade Dessert scored twice and drove in three.