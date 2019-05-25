Balazovic, Whitefield lift Fort Myers over Daytona 2-0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Aaron Whitefield singled twice, and Jordan Balazovic allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Fort Myers Miracle topped the Daytona Tortugas 2-0 on Saturday.

Balazovic (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one.

Fort Myers scored its runs when Whitefield scored on an error in the fifth inning and Lewin Diaz hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Jared Solomon (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

The Tortugas were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Miracle's staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.