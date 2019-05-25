Jones’ single leads Hartford to 5-4 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Mylz Jones hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 5-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday.

The single by Jones, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Manuel Melendez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Bret Boswell hit an RBI double, bringing home Brian Serven in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. The Fisher Cats came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Riley Adams and Patrick Kivlehan hit back-to-back three-run and solo home runs.

Hartford cut the deficit to 4-3 in the eighth when Jones scored on a wild pitch and Melendez scored on a double.

Chris Rusin (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Bryan Baker (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Hartford improved to 13-4 against New Hampshire this season.