Hernandez’s double leads Yucatan to 4-3 win over Tijuana

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Hector Hernandez hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 4-3 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Saturday.

The double by Hernandez scored Jonathan Jones to tie the game 3-3.

The Leones took the lead for good in the sixth when Alex Valdez hit an RBI double, bringing home Yeison Asencio.

Starter Cesar Valdez (7-0) got the win while Jesus Pirela (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Henry Urrutia singled three times for the Toros.