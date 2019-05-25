Gyorko homers as Cardinals rally past Braves 6-3

St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko (3) is congratulated by teammate Matt Carpenter (13) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

Pinch hitter Jedd Gyorko connected for a three-run homer during St. Louis' four-run eighth inning, helping the Cardinals top the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Saturday night.

Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter each had three hits as St. Louis improved to 7-15 in May. The Cardinals (26-25) were in danger of falling below the .500 mark for the first time since April 7.

Andrew Miller (2-2) worked a scoreless eighth for the win, and Jordan Hicks got three outs for his 10th save.

The Braves wasted another solid performance by Mike Soroka, who allowed two runs, one earned, and five hits in six innings. The rookie right-hander has allowed one earned run or less in his first eight starts this season.