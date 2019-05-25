Williams helps to shut out Mobile, Biloxi wins 5-0

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Devin Williams and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Mobile BayBears 5-0 on Saturday.

Williams (6-2) went two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win. Jason Alexander (1-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

Biloxi scored three runs in the third on a two-run single by Jake Gatewood and an RBI double by Michael O'Neill. The Shuckers scored again in the ninth inning, when Patrick Leonard scored on an error and Dillon Thomas scored on a groundout.

Bo Way doubled twice and singled for the BayBears. Brandon Marsh singled three times. Mobile was blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Biloxi staff recorded its seventh shutout of the year.