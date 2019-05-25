Leyba’s homer leads Reno to 8-3 win over Las Vegas

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Domingo Leyba hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Reno Aces to an 8-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday.

The home run by Leyba scored Abraham Almonte and Tyler Heineman to give the Aces a 5-2 lead.

Ryan Atkinson (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Las Vegas starter Parker Dunshee (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Sheldon Neuse homered and singled for the Aviators.