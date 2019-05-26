3 Florida soccer teammates struck, killed by car

Three teens are dead after being struck by a car while waiting for a bus to a soccer tournament.

The Miami Herald reports the teammates were standing on a North Miami sidewalk in uniform when they were hit by the car Saturday morning.

They were identified as 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richcarde Dumay. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The boys were part of the Little Haiti Football Club. Their teammates weren't told of the deaths until after they finished playing in a tournament.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.