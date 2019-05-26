Berardi’s single leads Lake County to 4-1 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Jesse Berardi hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 4-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday.

The single by Berardi, part of a three-run inning, gave the Captains a 2-1 lead before Miguel Jerez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the top of the second, Lake County grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Mitch Reeves. Lansing answered in the third inning when Mc Gregory Contreras scored on an error.

Zach Draper (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Mike Pascoe (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.