Boswell leads Hartford to 8-5 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Bret Boswell hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to an 8-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday.

The home run by Boswell scored Alan Trejo to tie the game 2-2.

New Hampshire answered in the bottom of the frame when Riley Adams hit a two-run home run to take a two-run lead.

The Yard Goats later added one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and three in the ninth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hartford right-hander Brandon Gold (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yennsy Diaz (4-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings.

Adams homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Fisher Cats.

Hartford improved to 14-4 against New Hampshire this season.