Milwaukee visits Minnesota, looks to build on Woodruff’s strong performance

Milwaukee Brewers (30-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-16, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Twins are 18-8 in home games. Minnesota has slugged .518, good for the best mark in the majors. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .594 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Brewers are 12-13 on the road. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .325 is third in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the lineup with an OBP of .404. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 28 extra base hits and is batting .335. Miguel Sano is 8-for-32 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 21 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 8-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 9-1, .315 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 59 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).