Santa Anita checking if rules followed before horse’s death

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2013 file photo, an exercise rider takes a horse for a workout at Santa Anita Park with palm trees and the San Gabriel Mountains as a backdrop in Arcadia, Calif. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says a 21st horse has died at Santa Anita. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday, March 5, 2019, because the fatality has not been announced publicly. A total of 21 horses have died since the race track's winter meet began on Dec. 26. AP Photo

A spokesman for the owner of Santa Anita says The Stronach Group is investigating whether new rules were followed before the 26th horse death at the Southern California racetrack.

Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was euthanized Sunday after injuring his left front leg in a race a day earlier. It was the third horse death in nine days and the 26th overall since the season began Dec. 26.

Spokesman Stefan Friedman told The Associated Press on Monday that The Stronach Group is looking into whether protocols were followed leading up to the gelding being euthanized. He says if rules weren't followed then "consequences will be swift."

Among the rules put in place since March, a trainer's veterinarian must sign off on a horse's fitness before the track's veterinarian also takes a look at the animal ahead of it training or racing.